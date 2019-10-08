Air Partner plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AIR traded down GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 83.60 ($1.09). 132,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.22. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Tuesday.

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

