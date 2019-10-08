Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Air Canada has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $35.79.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

