Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.41. Aimia shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 78,990 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aimia Inc will post -0.1702595 EPS for the current year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

