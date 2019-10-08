Agrello (DLT) Price Hits $0.0504 on Major Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $581,803.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Agrello has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.01023004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.