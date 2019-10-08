Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.05

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Advantest had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.64 million. Research analysts expect that Advantest Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

