Advanced Technology Coin Reaches Market Cap of $58,181.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $58,181.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,187,504 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.