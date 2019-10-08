Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,738 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.3% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.90. 1,457,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,530. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

