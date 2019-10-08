Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,153.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,153.20 ($28.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

ADM stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,045 ($26.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 27,600 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,093 ($27.35), for a total transaction of £577,668 ($754,825.56).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.