Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) & Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head to Head Survey

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 3.07 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -30.46 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.15 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adesto Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adesto Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -24.61% -15.80% -6.90% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,299.58% N/A -133.54%

Summary

Adesto Technologies beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

