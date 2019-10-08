Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. ValuEngine downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.17.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 192.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 34.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

