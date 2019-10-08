Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 42.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $220,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 208,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. 327,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,482 shares of company stock valued at $47,549,976. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

