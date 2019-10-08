Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 241,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,658. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

