Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 144,132 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 3.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $56,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 60,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 87.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

