Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.81. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

