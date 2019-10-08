Addenda Capital Inc. Has $15.05 Million Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $11.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.87. 64,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.72. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $409.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

