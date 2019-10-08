Addenda Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after acquiring an additional 139,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $254,594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ball by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,541,000 after acquiring an additional 632,619 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,315,913.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,796,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $378,603.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,451 shares of company stock worth $10,012,468 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. 694,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

