Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fortive by 14.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fortive by 101.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 17.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 31,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

