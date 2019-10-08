Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

ADAP stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,048. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

