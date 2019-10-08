Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 210,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

