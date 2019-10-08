Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.91. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 2,611 shares trading hands.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $99,450 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

