ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,221.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038463 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 102,701,151 coins and its circulating supply is 82,559,141 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

