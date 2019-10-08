Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

GOLF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 137,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,349. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acushnet by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $3,257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 239.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

