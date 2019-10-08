Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $3.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ACRS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 774,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,306. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,408 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 162,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

