ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 6,228 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 115,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ACCOR S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACCOR S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

