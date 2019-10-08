ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $158.91

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $158.91 and last traded at $158.91, with a volume of 5903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.43.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.69. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ABIOMED by 484.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.