Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIL remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Ability has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Get Ability alerts:

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.