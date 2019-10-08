Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIL remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Ability has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $8.14.
Ability Company Profile
