Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,130. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.