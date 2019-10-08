ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22.50 by Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22.50 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 22.33.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

