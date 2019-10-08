A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 520. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. A.G. Barr traded as low as GBX 549 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 279815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.36).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. A.G. Barr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 590 ($7.71).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £19,986.12 ($26,115.41). Also, insider Nick Wharton acquired 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,316.62 ($13,480.49). Insiders purchased 4,879 shares of company stock worth $3,060,446 over the last three months.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 770.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million and a P/E ratio of 19.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. A.G. Barr’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

A.G. Barr Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.