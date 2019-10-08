$87.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will report sales of $87.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.28 million to $90.80 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $89.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $349.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.09 million to $356.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $364.45 million, with estimates ranging from $354.95 million to $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.
TTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 252,407 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 23.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 771,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 126,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,230. Tile Shop has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
