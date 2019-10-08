$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.84 million, with estimates ranging from $11.07 million to $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 991,666 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 36,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,855. The company has a market cap of $52.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

