$791.09 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce $791.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $777.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.90 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $729.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. 647,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $30,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,205. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

