76,400 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.