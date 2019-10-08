$7.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report $7.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the highest is $7.77 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $31.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.01. 4,539,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

