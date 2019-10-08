$591.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $591.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.60 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $591.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $791,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,302,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,836,000 after purchasing an additional 494,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 1,934,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.32. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

