$557.39 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $557.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.58 million and the lowest is $548.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $557.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at about $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 46.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masonite International by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 252.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. 90,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

