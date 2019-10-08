55,226 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

