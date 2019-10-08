500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $10.83. 500.com shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 6,842 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 701.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 500.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 500.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 500.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

