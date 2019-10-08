4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,008.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. 4NEW has a market cap of $13,008.00 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

