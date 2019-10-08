$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $15.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,404,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $115.57. 57,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,139. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

