$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.13 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 110,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,750. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

