$36.97 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post $36.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $45.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 228.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $166.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $180.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.66 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of ARWR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 1,244,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,010. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $1,879,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,521,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.