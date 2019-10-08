$327.20 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report sales of $327.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.43 million. Virtusa reported sales of $305.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTU shares. ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $548,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,774.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 38.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,654 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at about $8,441,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtusa by 948.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Virtusa by 48.7% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 336,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,496. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

