$296.80 Million in Sales Expected for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will report $296.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.10 million. Brady reported sales of $293.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Brady news, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $279,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,142.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,816 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Brady by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $1,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brady by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Brady by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 227,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,325. Brady has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

