$250.98 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce sales of $250.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $248.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen set a $34.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 32,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.43 and a beta of 1.81. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,018,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,617.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Alkermes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

