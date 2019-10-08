$222.87 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will report $222.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.63 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $194.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $925.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.81 million to $929.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $910.07 million, with estimates ranging from $828.01 million to $955.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. 275,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

