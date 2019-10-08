185,403 Shares in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cowen by 227.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cowen by 672.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 85.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 100.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COWN. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $412.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cowen Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.19 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,875.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

