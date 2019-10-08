$126.13 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $126.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.66 million and the highest is $128.71 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $143.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $540.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.49 million to $542.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $530.88 million, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $578.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $50,911,000. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $15,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

