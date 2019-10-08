$1.18 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Prosperity Bancshares also posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 129.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

