$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 7,713,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,357,107. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

